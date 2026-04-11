Hania Aamir’s new Pakistani drama after Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Details about Hania Aamir's upcoming project have started doing the rounds online

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2026 7:02 pm IST
Hania Aamir
Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is over and fans are already eagerly waiting to see what actress Hania Aamir has in store next. Amid growing excitement, details about her upcoming project have started doing the rounds online.

Hania Aamir’s upcoming Pakistani drama

As per the latest buzz in Pakistani entertainment circles, Hania Aamir is set to reunite with renowned director Badar Mehmood for a new drama on Geo Television. Known for his strong storytelling and hit projects, Badar Mehmood’s collaboration with Hania has always delivered memorable results, raising expectations for this venture as well.

While the storyline is being described as powerful and engaging, the male lead for the project is still under consideration, adding to the curiosity among fans.

Subhan Bakery

Hania and Badar Mehmood have previously worked together on successful dramas like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (2022), both of which were well received by audiences.

Badar Mehmood is also known for directing popular dramas such as Ishqiya, Cheekh, and Balaa, making him one of the most sought-after directors in the industry.

An official announcement from the makers and Hania Aamir is still awaited. However, if the ongoing buzz turns out to be true, this could be another major project in the making.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2026 7:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button