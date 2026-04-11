Hyderabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is over and fans are already eagerly waiting to see what actress Hania Aamir has in store next. Amid growing excitement, details about her upcoming project have started doing the rounds online.

Hania Aamir’s upcoming Pakistani drama

As per the latest buzz in Pakistani entertainment circles, Hania Aamir is set to reunite with renowned director Badar Mehmood for a new drama on Geo Television. Known for his strong storytelling and hit projects, Badar Mehmood’s collaboration with Hania has always delivered memorable results, raising expectations for this venture as well.

While the storyline is being described as powerful and engaging, the male lead for the project is still under consideration, adding to the curiosity among fans.

Hania and Badar Mehmood have previously worked together on successful dramas like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha (2022), both of which were well received by audiences.

Badar Mehmood is also known for directing popular dramas such as Ishqiya, Cheekh, and Balaa, making him one of the most sought-after directors in the industry.

An official announcement from the makers and Hania Aamir is still awaited. However, if the ongoing buzz turns out to be true, this could be another major project in the making.