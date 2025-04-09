Hania Aamir wears Kareena Kapoor’s expensive outfit, check price

Mumbai: We’ve often seen cross-border fashion moments where actresses from India and Pakistan end up twinning in the same outfits setting major fashion goals. Whether it’s Bollywood divas taking inspiration from Lollywood stunners or Pakistani beauties donning Indian designer pieces, style truly knows no boundaries.

This time, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hania Aamir who are turning heads in the same dazzling ensemble. Pakistani star Hania Aamir is making waves on social media with her glamorous look in a stunning outfit by Indian designer Itrh Official. She wore it for her friend’s wedding.

Interestingly, this very outfit was previously worn by none other than Bollywood’s style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan. According to Itrh’s official website, the ensemble is priced at a whopping Rs 3 lakhs.

Both actresses brought their own flair to the outfit — Hania with her soft, graceful charm and Kareena with her fierce, diva energy. Now fans are split, asking: who wore it better?

But let’s be real. Beauty is subjective, and in this case, both queens totally owned it in their own way.