Hansika’s first photo from her wedding goes viral

Hyderabad: Hansika Motwani is all set to walk down the aisle! The actress will be tying the knot with her longtime beau Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding is set to take place at Jaipur’s 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace.

Pre-wedding festivities have kick-started on a high note. The first function was ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ and several pictures from the ceremony have been circulating online. The bride-to-be look ravishing as she and her fiance wore matching red outfits for the festivity.

Hansika complimented her look with a choker, matching earrings, and a maang tikka and ofcourse, the bridal glow on her face.

Speaking about other fucntions, there’s a Sufi night that will be on December 2 followed by mehendi and sangeet on December 3. The Haldi will take place on December 4. A casino-themed after party has also been planned which will be followed by traditional wedding in the evening, according to reports.

There won’t be any live streaming of Hansika’s wedding, as the couple has reportedly planned to sell the rights to a well-known OTT platform like what Nayanthara and Vignesh did.