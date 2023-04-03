Hanuman Jayanti: Bajrang Dal in Hyderabad invites national convenor

Hyderabad: After the peaceful passing of the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, the city police is now focussing on the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra which will be taken out on April 6.

Neeraj Doneria is the Bajrang Dal’s national convenor. He has been invited as a chief guest for the Hanuman Jayanthi procession.

Doneria, who had worked as the organizing secretary of the VHP in Himachal Pradesh earlier, has been appointed as the National convener of the Bajrang Dal in 2022.

Since assuming charge of top post in Bajrang Dal, Neeraj Doneria has been supporting implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the country and renaming of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city as Karnavati. He also described ‘love jihad’ as the “most gruesome form of religious conversionæ.

In wake of violence during the Rama Navmi in many states, the Telangana police is also closely monitoring hate speeches.

The Special Branch of the Hyderabad police and state intelligence department are also leaving no stone unturned to ensure the peaceful passing of Hanuman Jayanti.