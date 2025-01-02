Hanumantha Rao writes to Telangana chief justice over Nalgonda rape cases

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary V Hanumanth Rao on Thursday, January 2 wrote chief justice Alok Aradhe seeking justice for minor girls raped in Nalgonda in 2015 and 2019.

Rao highlighted that the accused Srinivas Reddy had raped three minor girls, all aged below 12 years in Hajipur village of Nalgonda. The victims were raped, murdered and thrown into a well by the accused. Bodies of the victims were found 1 and a half years after the incident.

“I had been to Hajipur village 7-8 times after the incident. In 2020, in one of the cases, a lower court had handed life imprisonment, and in the other two cases Reddy was to be hanged,” Rao mentioned in the letter to the Telangana chief justice.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 24 lakh stolen from SBI ATM in Nalgonda

Rao went on to add that the culprit being free is a threat to the people, further expressing concern that in February 2025 it will be five years since the judgement was announced. “I request you to expedite the implementation of the judgement to prevent such incidents in the future,” the TPCC secretary urged Aradhe.