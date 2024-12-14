Telangana: Rs 24 lakh stolen from SBI ATM in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM was looted in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Friday, December 13. Rs 24 lakh were stolen from the ATM.

A notorious gang is suspected to be involved in the theft. Nalgonda superintendent of police Sarath Chandra Pawar, who inspected the crime scene, is heading the investigation. The police have deployed special teams to track down the culprits; security in the area has also been increased.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activities and cooperate with the authorities during the investigation. In November this year, a man was caught on a CCTV camera trying to break an ATM in Nirmal district of Telangana.