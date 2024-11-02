Video: Man caught on CCTV trying to rob Nirmal ATM, arrested

Hyderabad: A man attempted to steal money from an ATM in Nirmal town and was quickly arrested by local police on Saturday morning, November 2. The suspect, identified as Kancham Gangadhar from Velmel Bopparam village, was apprehended near a bus stand after being captured on CCTV footage.

The incident came to the authorities’ attention when the bank manager noticed suspicious activity at the ATM and immediately reported it to the police. Inspector Prem Kumar, who was patrolling the area, reviewed the CCTV footage and coordinated a search for the suspect in nearby locations. Acting swiftly, he located and arrested Gangadhar at the bus stand.

The police have since secured the ATM and are investigating whether the suspect had any accomplices or prior involvement in similar crimes. The timely intervention helped prevent any loss of cash or damage to the bank’s property, ensuring the safety of public assets.

