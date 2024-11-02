Video: Stagnant water floods RTC bus in Kondapur post rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Stagnant waters gushed into a TGS RTC bus in Kondapur, Hyderabad, while travelling on a water logged road post rains that lashed the city on Friday afternoon, November 1.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, passengers seemed to be scared by the sudden inflow of water into the bus.

The RTC bus, which was seemingly moving fast, was seen creating ripples in the water on the road tipping over an auto rickshaw stuck on the flooded Hyderabad street.

The conductor of the RTC bus seemed unmoved by the safety hazard, remained calm and drained the water from the bus as soon as the bus passed the waterlogged area.

The video also shows flood waters entering shops, houses, underground parking, etc, that are located adjacent to the main road.

Multiple parts of the city were waterlogged post the rains that rocked the city on Friday. Traffic movement was slow, and commuters faced difficulties as floodwaters rapidly rose when the rains started in the afternoon.

City suburbs including Kompally, Nizampet, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Moosapet, Cyber Towers, Miyapur, Khajaguda, Hitech City, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Banjara Hills, Golconda, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Patancheruvu, Bachupally, Alwal and Quthbullapur received intense showers.