‘Happened by mistake’: Nana Patekar apologises for slapping a fan

Mumbai: Actor Nana Patekar recently faced a lot of criticism after a video of him slapping a man went viral on social media.

The video shows Nana Patekar in a brown blazer and a hat and when a fan comes from behind and starts taking a selfie with him, he smacks him on the back of his head. A crew member standing next to Nana then grabs the boy by the neck and makes him leave the set.

On Wednesday, the ‘Welcome’ actor broke his silence and reacted to the viral video and said that “this happened by mistake”.

Nana shared, “A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal…We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in. I didn’t know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don’t do this…This happened by mistake…If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me…I will never do anything like this.”

Reportedly the incident happened on the sets of the film ‘Journey’ which also stars ‘Gadar 2’ actor Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Nana was recently seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’.