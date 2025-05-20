Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the superstar of Tollywood, is celebrating his birthday today, May 20. And fans are super excited because the teaser of his first Bollywood film War 2 has been released today! Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR looks powerful and stylish. Known for his amazing acting and fast dance moves, he is now stepping into Bollywood with a bang.

Do you know Jr NTR’s first salary?

Today, Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. But do you know how much he earned for his first film? In 2001, he acted in his first movie as a hero, Ninnu Choodalani. He was just 17 years old. The movie didn’t do well in theatres, but it gave him a chance to show his talent. And for that film, he was paid only Rs 4 lakh. He didn’t know what to do with the money, so he gave it to his mother.

From Small Start to Big Success

After Ninnu Choodalani, Jr NTR gave many hit films like Student No. 1, Aadi, and Simhadri. His performance in RRR was loved across the world. He reportedly charged Rs. 45 crore for it! And for his upcoming films Devara and War 2, he is said to have taken Rs. 60 crore. That’s a huge leap from his first salary!

Jr NTR’s upcoming films

Jr NTR was last seen in Devara, with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Now, fans are waiting for War 2, which will hit theatres on August 14, 2025. He’s also working with KGF director Prashanth Neel and might play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s new film Made in India.