Happy Birthday Yami Gautam – The Breakthrough Star!

Yami Gautam turns a year older today. And to celebrate her and her great work, what better way to have a glance through some of her amazing performances in films so far.

1. A Thursday

Yami’s performance in ‘A Thursday’ left people stunned and out of words! The actor played the role of a playschool teacher who put 16 students hostage. Not only did the film earn great reviews, but it also earned Yami a lot of praise and love from the audience.

2. Vicky Donor

Yami debuted with Ayushmann Khurrana in this romantic comedy. As a debutant, Yami left everyone mesmerized by her looks and performance.

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language military action film written and directed by Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar. In fact, many say, that she met Aditya on the set of the film! Talking about Yami’s performance, she outdid herself in the film and became a mass hit amongst the audience.

4. Kaabil

Considered to be her “Big break” with a “Big star”, Kaabil proved to be yet another blockbuster for Yami. She was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan and won many hearts with her portrayal of Su Bhatnagar in the action-thriller film.