‘Happy Days’ back in Hyderabad, fans go crazy

Hyderabad: Over the last year, classic movies have become big business for Tollywood. Re-releases of old blockbuster hits have been creating a buzz – and an opportunity to see favorite films again – in cinemas across Telugu states. One such wave has been made by Happy Days, which brings back memories of college life and all that goes with it.

Happy Days, a beloved show about the lives of engineering students, is back in theaters and drawing huge crowds who love it — or now love it all over again. In Hyderabad, screenings have been selling out, with people dancing and singing along to the classic songs from their college days. It’s like going to a concert with friends rather than just watching a film.

Nikhil Siddhartha, one of the main actors in “Happy Days,” re-posted a video on Instagram showing people at a screening enjoying themselves. The clips are going viral – it seems that even years later, this film still has an effect on viewers.

Happy Days, a 2007 Telugu film, has won over Tollywood audiences with its trip back in time to college. Sekhar Kammula’s movie about friendship, romance, and the thrills and spills of youth struck a chord when it was released – and continues to do so today. With a cast of rising stars including Varun Sandesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Sonia Deepti.