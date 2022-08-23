Haramain Sharifain strongly condemns Raja Singh’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 24th August 2022 2:29 am IST
Riyadh: Haramain Sharifain on Tuesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news medium, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Singh was also suspended from the BJP for violating party rules.

Scores of people, especially in the Old City, took to the streets demanding his arrest.

After his arrest, he was presented before a magistrate, however, was granted bail by the Nampally Court based on technical grounds and error on part of the police.

