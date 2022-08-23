Hyderabad: Raja Singh arrested for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: Just a few hours after the registration of a case for alleged offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh.

After the release of the offensive video, protests broke out in Hyderabad against Raja Singh forcing the police to register cases against him in various police stations.

A team of the commissioner’s taskforce along with the local police reached MLA’s house at Mangalhat and formally arrested him.

A case under IPC sections 153A, 295A, and other sections was booked at Dabeerpura and Shahinayatgunj Police station limits.

“We have arrested the MLA for hate-mongering and he will be produced before the concerned court,” said a senior police official of Hyderabad police.

Telangana on high alert as protests erupt against Raja Singh

A huge number of cops have been deployed outside the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, and the old police commissioner office at Purani Haveli and other important places in the city after protests erupted against the BJP MLA.

Rapid Action Force and police force from reserve wings of Telangana State Special Police, GreyHounds and neighboring districts have also been deployed. Police pickets have also been posted at communally sensitive areas of Hyderabad and in the old city, it has been learned.

On Tuesday morning, the Hyderabad police took into custody several persons who were protesting. The protest was going in front of the Hyderabad commissioner of police office at Basheerbagh. More than 100 persons were taken into custody by the police after repeated attempts to disperse them proved futile.