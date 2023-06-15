Harassed at work, Dalit employee ends life in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Dalit employee in a Bengaluru-based corporatefirm ended his life, alleging harassment at his workplace, after uploading a 7-minute video narrating his woes and urging the authorities to initiate action and get the system streamlined on social media.

In the video, which has gone viral, the employee, identified as 35-year-old Vivek Raj from Kaptanganj in Uttar Pradesh, held the Life Style International Private Ltd located in Yamaluru locality responsible for his death.

The incident took place on June 3. Three employees of Life Style International have been named as the accused persons in the case. It has been alleged that the accused humiliated him for being Dalit and his complaint in this regard fell on deaf ears.

Vivek Raj, in the video, stated: “For what I am going to do, I am sorry and proud as well. Fighting the system might be government, might it be private, there is a difficulty. Coming from a particular background, fighting the battle from childhood. Studying hard, working hard, you change, you evolve and get better as a human being. You will try to be kind to the world but the world won’t be kind to you.

“They see their own ways for selfishness. There are two ways to grow. Work hard and grow, put someone down and grow. Most people believe in the second thing, hard work is not everyone’s cup of tea. I have had my journey, had my rights, and have raised my issue. Thank you LifeStyle International Private Limited and thank you LandMark group.

Thanks to my entire team. Entire system in the world of corporate is honestly faux is what I would say. To bring a change someone needs to do something. And as Bhagat Singh has said, if the deaf has to hear, the sound has to be loud. I tried making that sound, but, yeah, the system is corrupt. The people with money will harass you and keep harassing you. When you try to address the issue legally, they would get the best of the lawyers. They are ready to throw the money to hide the harassment, not addressing the issue whatever it may be.

“So let it be me to start a revolution in the corporate industry. To the honorable Prime Minister of the country who is silent on many things. Wrestlers are protesting. I know you will not speak on that. At least I request you, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the SC – ST Commission to be more vigilant and to come up with a better grievance resolution system. If my sacrifice brings it, let it be, so be it.

“I don’t have enough money left to fight this battle to pay the rent, to represent myself legally and fight with SHO who is very egoistic and probably involved with the culprits. That should also be examined. I have been asked to vacate the premises, after 18th, I don’t know where I will go.

“This ending brings a new start. I would request LifeStyle International Private Limited to give whatever money would be left for me to my dad. I am dying because of you. I am killing myself because of the harassment I faced. I want you to pay for my life to my dad. I can’t fight it any more. I hope this video goes viral and brings justice and revolution to this system which is filled with corrupt people.”

In its reaction, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of our former employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this most difficult time.

“Vivek had raised a complaint through our internal process, and a thorough internal investigation was conducted in accordance with company policies, outcomes were shared with him, and the appropriate actions were taken.

“As this matter is sub-judice and being investigated by the police, we are fully cooperating with their investigation.”

The Whitefield police have registered a case under Sections 34 and 306 of IPC for abetment to suicide. Hours before killing himself, the victim had lodged a police complaint against his colleagues on atrocity charges.