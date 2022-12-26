Harassed for blowing whistle in Poachgate, will knock HC against ED: Rohit

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy alleged that he and his family are being harassed for foiling the conspiracy to topple the KCR government by buying MLAs. He said that BRS ministers and MLAs are being raided by Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax department.

While addressing the media, Rohit Reddy said that ED has called for an investigation without giving the details of the case. “On the first day, he was questioned for six hours. On the other day, when asked about the details of the case, they referred to the case of buying the members of the assembly.”

Despite not being associated with the case, Abhishek was summoned for investigation. He said that there was no money laundering involved in the matter of buying the members of the assembly. He said that “I myself filed a complaint of conspiracy to buy MLAs and it’s funny that ED is investigating against me.”

Rohi said that ED officials are filing an appeal in court seeking permission to interrogate Nand Kumar. An attempt is being made to trap me with Nand Kumar’s statement. He said that “preparations are being made to implicate me in this case so that I can be presented as the main accused.”

Rohit Reddy said that even if he is harassed in many ways, he will not bow down. “The momentum of the BJP, engaged in destabilizing the opposition governments in the country, has come to a halt in Telangana. Even if I am arrested, I will not bow down to BJP. I have faith in the court. A writ petition will be filed in the High Court by which the conspiracy of the BJP will be exposed,” he added.