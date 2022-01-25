Hard to reconcile I will never return to Secunderabad Club, writes Andrew Fleming

By Andrew Fleming

The Secunderabad Club is undoubtedly an establishment where its reputation

precedes it. In illustrating this observation, I offer two examples.

First, when I was offered the role in Hyderabad and before I began researching its

history I knew little of the city and had no idea it is in fact a twin city. The first time I

heard of Secunderabad was when a reference was made not to the place but purely to

the club.

Naturally, I then looked into it, reading the story of Winston Churchill’s bar

bill (seemingly a recurring story elsewhere) and discovering that Secunderabad is far

more than a name in its own right.

Then, when I stepped off the plane on July 22, 2017, I had an invite to a party the

same evening hosted by someone who has close ties with the club today. I was

afforded my first offer of membership that very evening and replied I would think

about it. Over the coming weeks, I did but ultimately concluded that the location did

not make membership conducive. However, my then US counterpart, Katherine

Hadda, evidently did opt for membership and was the first to entertain me at the

property in October 2017.

Also Read After major fire accident, Secunderabad Club closed indefinitely

I remember this vividly as, despite numerous subsequent visits, this proved to be the

only time I got to sit in and absorb the main bar (Colonnade Bar) in all its glory. Being

one of those places where photography was strictly banned, images of this

masterpiece of top-end carpentry are consigned to memory. In some ways that

make it all the more vivid. Images of a perfectly mixed gin and tonic served at our

high table alongside a plate of masala peanuts, a sizable collection of black and

white portraits of distinguished past members and dark wooden furniture are clear as

if my visit was yesterday.

I always intended to return to enjoy this bar with its quintessentially British feel once

more. Yes, whilst I have battled rush hour traffic to visit Secunderabad Club on

numerous occasions no other host has ever invited me back to sit specifically in the

Colonnade Bar. This I feel will always be a regret but there is also the irony that the

sole person who invited me there was a woman because, for much of the history, the

club preserved strict patriarchal rules which, for much of the club’s history, even

prevented women from frequenting this area. So, as a strong proponent of gender

equality, I can smile at how I got to experience this slice of history sadly lost forever.

Still, it is hard to reconcile I will never return. Yet my feelings are nothing to the

emotions of the many who have had indelible lifetime connections with the club. I

cannot begin to comprehend what memories this place holds for so many

Hyderabadis.

Losses like this are painful and I can feel the shock in so many friends

who had their own associations and those who appreciate the wonderful history and

heritage the twin cities have to offer. It is not the first such loss and sadly, from the

rocks that were here before any of us to other unique and irreplaceable buildings

flattened in the name of progress, it will not be the last. Just like a family member, a

sudden loss is always the hardest to reconcile.

Andrew Fleming is the British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and

Telangana