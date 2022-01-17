After major fire accident, Secunderabad Club closed indefinitely

Hyderabad: A day after a massive inferno gripped the historic Secunderabad Club, it’s management has decided to keep it closed till further orders.

A notice has been served to the members, saying that though the staff and other members were safe during the fire accident that took place in the wee hours of Sunday, the main club shall remain closed until further notice.

“All the data and documents which have been digitalized are safe. The areas which have been badly affected during the fire accident are Colonnade Bar, Billiards room, ballroom, upstairs, main reception and staircase leading to first floor,” said the official notification from the Club.

The State Disaster Response and Fire Services department in a press note said that the fire was brought under control after continuous efforts of the fire staff around the building for a period of 3 hours.

Also Read Massive fire breaks out at historical Secunderabad Club

Early on Sunday, a major fire accident broke out in the British era built Secundrabad Club causing damage of more than 20 crores.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident might have taken place due to a short circuit. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was massive, and it took fire extinguishers three hours to put it out. Firefighters struggled to douse the flames because there was so much flammable material in the property that it escalated the fire.

The historic Secunderabad Club

The Secunderabad Club was established in 1878, under the British government, primarily for military officials. It is one of the oldest clubs in the country.

It was previously known as the Secunderabad Garrison Club, Secunderabad Gymkhana Club, and the United Services Club before being renamed the Secunderabad Club. Until 1947, the Club’s presidents were all British, and only a few high-ranking nobility were invited to join.

The elite heritage club now has 5000 members, 300 employees and is spread out on a 30-acre area.