Massive fire broke out at historical Secunderabad Club

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at the famous Secunderabad Club in the wee hours of Sunday. The fire completely damaged the historic structure. According to media reports, the main front was gutted in the fire.

Secunderabad Club

According to preliminary investigations, the property loss is anticipated to reach Rs 20 crores. The tragic incident occurred around 3 AM. The firefighters hurried to the scene and doused down the fire. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was massive, and it took fire extinguishers three hours to put it out.

The front facade of Secunderabad Club gutted in fire

Under the British government, the Secunderabad Club was established in 1878 primarily for military officials. The Elite club has 5000 members and is spread out on a 30-acre area. According to estimates, the Secunderabad Club employs 300 people.