Hardik Pandya gifts luxury Rs 4 crore car to ex-wife and son

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya, the famous Indian cricketer, continues to show love and care for his son, Agastya, despite his separation from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic. Recently, Hardik surprised his son with a luxury Land Rover Defender worth around Rs 4 crore. The car, a sleek black SUV, has become the talk of the town, with photos of Natasa and Agastya posing with it going viral on social media.

A Heartfelt Gesture

The Land Rover Defender, known for its blend of ruggedness and luxury, was bought from Navnit Motors in Mumbai. A banner at the delivery event read, “Papa’s gift to Agastya,” showing Hardik’s affection for his son. The car’s price ranges between Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore, depending on the customisation. The pictures, shared by Land Rover Mumbai’s official Instagram account, show Agastya excitedly exploring the new car with his mother, Natasa.

Co-Parenting After Separation

Since their separation in July 2024, Hardik and Natasa have shown maturity in raising their son. They both continue to share moments from Agastya’s life on social media, proving their commitment to co-parenting. This thoughtful gift from Hardik is seen as a sign of his dedication to his son, even after their divorce.

Hardik’s Personal Life

After the separation, Hardik began dating model Mahieka Sharma, and the couple has been sharing special moments, including celebrating Mahieka’s 25th birthday. Hardik’s relationship and family life have been in the public eye, but his focus on his son Agastya remains clear.