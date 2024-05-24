Hardik Pandya, Natasa heading for divorce? Here’s BIG hint

Mumbai: Cricket and entertainment was abuzz with whispers and speculations as Natasa Stankovic, Serbian actress, and wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, sparked rumors of a possible separation.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when fans noticed that Natasa had removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram bio and deleted several pictures of the couple from her account.

The couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya later that year, have been a constant subject of media attention. However, recent developments have led to widespread speculation about their relationship status. A Reddit post discussing the changes on Natasa’s Instagram profile and her absence from IPL matches further fueled the rumors.

Neither Hardik nor Natasa has made any official statements regarding their marital status. The sudden social media activity by Natasa could be attributed to various reasons unrelated to their relationship. In the past, Natasa faced online trolling related to Hardik’s performance in cricket, which might have prompted a more private approach to social media.