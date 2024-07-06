Hardik Pandya seen without Natasa at Ambani Event, divorce talks back

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, have been the center of attention due to recent rumors about their marriage being hit by a rough patch. These speculations started to gain momentum towards the end of the IPL season a few months ago. Observers noted a change in their social media behavior, with both refraining from posting about each other, which added fuel to the fire.

Hardik Pandya, known for his flamboyant style and energetic presence on and off the cricket field, attended a recent high-profile event alone, which further intensified the rumors. The event, an extravagant sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), saw numerous cricket stars in attendance. Hardik’s solo appearance, dressed in a striking black Indo-western outfit, was a talking point among fans and the media alike.

#WATCH | Cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan arrive at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Sangeet ceremony' pic.twitter.com/bLy33tmZB8 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Natasa is in Mumbai and was spotted recently but she did not attend Ambani’s event. Hardik’s solo appearance left fans wondering if the couple has indeed parted ways forever.

My #1! Everything I do, I do for you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7KUzKgbAz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 5, 2024

Natasa Stankovic, on her part, indirectly addressed the rumors through an Instagram story, mentioning she was “going through a certain situation.” This followed the backlash she faced for not publicly congratulating Hardik after Team India’s T20 World Cup victory, a move that was seen by many as unusual given her previous social media activity.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic married in May 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and have a 3-year-old son named Agastya Pandya.