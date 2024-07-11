Hardik Pandya’s photo with unknown girl breaks internet

Mumbai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, celebrated for his match-winning performances in the T20 World Cup 2024, finds himself in the spotlight once again. However, this time, it’s not his cricketing skills that have everyone talking.

A recent photo of Hardik Pandya with a female fan has gone viral, capturing the attention of netizens. The image shows the cricketer and the fan wearing matching white dresses with polka dots, sparking widespread curiosity.

Amid ongoing rumors about Hardik Pandya’s personal life and possible divorce, the photo has added fuel to the fire. Speculations about the nature of their relationship quickly spread online. The fan, identified as a social media influencer, soon addressed the buzz. She expressed her admiration for Pandya and clarified that their meeting was purely coincidental and fan-driven.

She shared a video of their encounter on her social media, captioning it with excitement: “CAN SOMEBODY PINCH ME PLEASEEEEEE @hardikpandya93 thank you for being so warm”. This heartfelt post highlighted her joy and emphasized that it was just a fan moment.

Despite her explanations, the internet continued to buzz with speculation. The matching outfits only intensified the discussions. Fans of Hardik Pandya were divided; some supported the fan’s innocent explanation, while others questioned the timing of the photo given the ongoing divorce rumors.

Hardik Pandya, known for his charismatic presence both on and off the field, has always enjoyed significant media attention. His interactions with fans often become newsworthy, but this incident has attracted more attention due to his personal controversies. Pandya has yet to comment on the viral photo or the related rumors, leaving his fans eager for his response.