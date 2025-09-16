Hardik Pandya’s rumoured GF’s Instagram ID and photos go viral

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya knows how to stay in the headlines, not just for his performances on the field but also for his life off it. After his divorce from model-actor Natasa Stankovic last year, his love life has once again become the talk of the town.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s news

Post-divorce, Hardik was linked to UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, who was even spotted cheering for him at matches. However, reports suggest the two parted ways.

Now, rumours are buzzing that Hardik has found love again, this time with model-turned-actor Mahieka Sharma.

Speculation started when a Reddit carousel showed the two together at different places on multiple occasions. In one of the pictures, fans even noticed Hardik’s iconic jersey number 33.

Adding fuel to the fire, screenshots of Hardik and Mahieka following each other on Instagram were also shared online. To top it off, eagle-eyed fans spotted both of them wearing the same outfit in separate Instagram stories.

Recently, Mahieka was also seen cheering for Team India at the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, which only intensified the dating rumours. Ever since, her pictures and Instagram ID have been going viral.

Cricketer’s Divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 during the pandemic. The couple announced their separation in July last year, after months of speculation. They share a son, Agastya, born in 2020.