Hariprasad appointed KPCC chief as Congress begins organisational reset

Bengaluru: Within hours of the swearing-in of the new Karnataka government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Congress high command unveiled another key appointment by naming BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The appointment, announced late Wednesday, June 3, night by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge through party general secretary KC Venugopal, is being viewed as part of a broader strategy to balance power within the party following the leadership transition in Karnataka.

Hariprasad, a senior Legislative Council member and a veteran Congress strategist, had emerged as a strong contender for a cabinet berth in the new government. However, his name did not figure in the first list of ministers sworn in alongside Shivakumar.

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Sources indicated that Congress parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi personally persuaded Hariprasad to take up the organisational responsibility, paving the way for his elevation as state party chief.

A prominent leader from the Eediga/Billava community, Hariprasad brings extensive organisational experience to the post. He has served four terms in the Rajya Sabha and has been a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council for the past six years. His current Council term is due to end on June 30, though the party has once again fielded him for the upcoming Council elections.

Known for his close ties with the Congress high command, Hariprasad has previously served as the party’s in-charge for as many as 19 states and currently holds responsibility for Haryana affairs. His appointment is seen as a move to strengthen coordination between the state unit and the national leadership.

The selection also reflects Congress’ attempt to maintain caste and regional balance within the party structure. With Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, occupying the Chief Minister’s post, the party has entrusted the KPCC leadership to Hariprasad, who represents the influential Eediga community.

The race for the KPCC presidency had also seen strong interest from Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who was reportedly keen on holding both ministerial and organisational responsibilities. However, the party leadership preferred a separate arrangement, eventually settling on Hariprasad.

As the new KPCC chief, Hariprasad faces immediate electoral challenges. The Congress organisation will have to prepare for elections to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, besides upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls. Strengthening the party organisation, maintaining coordination with the Shivakumar-led government and mobilising workers ahead of key local body elections will be among his top priorities in the months ahead.