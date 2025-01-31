Harish Kumar Gupta assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh DGP

Amaravati: Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday assumed charge as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh here, replacing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who superannuated recently.

The state government on Wednesday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) under full additional charge (FAC).

Addressing a press conference at the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri, after taking charge, Harish Kumar Gupta said that the Police department will crackdown on organised crime with a heavy hand

Terming cyber crime as a form of “organised crime”, the new DGP said a separate cyber crime cadre will be created to deal with it and said organised crime is also present on social media in the form of disparaging comments.

“I am highly thankful to the CM and Government of AP (Andhra Pradesh) for having given me this opportunity to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said Gupta.

According to the top police official, newer forms and techniques of crime are evolving and the Police department has to keep pace with these developments by enhancing its capacity.

Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, had already worked in the DGP role briefly during the 2024 general elections.