Harish Rao a dynamic and active leader: KCR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lauded the performance of State Finance Minister Harish Rao and termed him as “dynamic”. Speaking on the eve of inaugurating Milna Sagar Water Reservoir the Chief Minister mentioned the important role played by Harish Rao. “Harish Rao is a dynamic and active leader. His role in overcoming the hurdles facing the irrigation projects is unforgettable,” KCR said.

The Chief Minister assured fair compensations to all those whose lands were submerged due to the execution of the project. “No government ever paid the huge compensation as being paid by the TRS Government,” Rao said.

“This is the first time in Asia where a colony was built to rehabilitate the affectees of the projects,” KCR said.

Acknowledging the role of Harish Rao, KCR advised him to take necessary steps to ensure compensation to those whose lands were acquired for the project and provide them jobs.