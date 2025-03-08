Harish Rao accuses Congress govt of failing women of Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, March 8 accused the Congress government of making false promises to women in Telangana.

Attacking chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the senior BRS leader criticized him for failing to fulfill his promise of making women in Telangana millionaires, stating that they are now left struggling. Taking a dig at various Congress government schemes, Rao said that under the “Indira Rule,” women have been burdened with nothing but hardship.

•మహిళలను కోటీశ్వరులను చేస్తామని చెప్పి కోతలు కోసిన రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారూ.. ఏడాదిన్నర పాలనలో మహిళలను చేసింది ఎడతెగని వంచనే



•ఇందిరమ్మ రాజ్యంలో మహిళలకు మిగిలింది ఎడతెగని వేదనే



•మహిళలను కోటీశ్వరులను కాదు, కనీసం లక్షాదికారులుగా చెయ్యని చేతగాని సర్కారు మీది.



•ఏడాదిన్నర పాలనలో… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) March 8, 2025

He accused the government of incompetence, stating that it hasn’t even helped women achieve financial stability. “During its campaign in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party made grand claims of providing Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans to women. I ask why the state government is celebrating women’s day despite failing to fulfil the promises made to the women of Telangana,” he said.

Harish Rao said that according to the government’s own response in the December Assembly session, nearly Rs 5,000 crore in interest-free loans are still pending. “When the Congress government has failed to clear existing dues, how can it possibly fulfill its Rs 1 lakh crore promise? Instead of empowering women, they have pushed them further into financial distress,” Rao asked, adding, “Promises were extravagant, but their actions are negligible.”

He attacked the government, pointing out that the Congress government’s hypocrisy is clearly evident in its failure to implement the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance under the Mahalakshmi welfare scheme, which was their first and foremost election guarantee.

Despite keeping women waiting for 18 months, the Revanth Reddy government is now organizing Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations. This is not a celebration—it is an insult to the women of Telangana.