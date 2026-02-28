Harish Rao accuses govt of targeting temples in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, February 28, accused the Congress government of targeting temples in Telangana.

He made the accusation. during his visit to Sharada Peetham’s Rajashyamala Temple at Neopolis in Kokapet.

The former Telangana minister urged the government not to demolish the temple. According to reports, in 2019, the BRS government had allotted 2 acres of land to the Sharada Peetham for the construction of the Rajashyamala Temple.

Subsequently, the land registration fee was paid, and the temple was constructed.

Police deployment at the temple

On Friday night, several police personnel reached the temple, and along with Revenue department officials, denied temple staff permission to perform pujas. Food distribution programmes for the poor were being conducted regularly at the temple.

After being informed about the police presence, Rao visited the temple on Saturday. “Noticing my arrival, the police and MRO, Revenue Inspector vanished from the spot,” he said.

Harish Rao targets CM Revanth

Addressing the media after the visit, Rao alleged that chief minister Revanth Reddy was demolishing the temple with a politically motivated intention to do away with the work done by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“A temple is not a mere structure. The plan to demolish the temple is an attack on the sentiments and rights of Hindus. The BRS will stand by the temple management and stage protests if Revanth Reddy does not shelve the plans,” Rao said.

The Siddipet MLA questioned why the Telangana government was targeting the temple land.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/burqa-clad-woman-mistaken-for-child-kidnapper-sparks-panic-in-tolichowki-3390520/

“Right opposite the temple, the state government had allotted 10 acres of land on mining lease to Bhagyalakshmi Mines and Minerals, owned by the chief minister’s son-in-law Ramesh Reddy,” he said.

Alleging violation of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) rules, which do not permit mining within one kilometre beyond the Outer Ring Road, he said the company was allotted a 10-acre mining lease in survey numbers 239 and 240.

Rao alleged that while 10 acres were permitted for mining, efforts were underway to occupy 17 acres of land.

“If the government wants to construct an Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) office, it can be done in the government land opposite the temple. Why is the temple management being harassed, and why is the temple being demolished?” Rao questioned.

The former minister alleged that the CM held a grudge against the poor and urged Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu to intervene and halt the demolition plan.

“After HYDRAA demolitions in the city, poor people’s houses in Khammam, Revanth Reddy is now targeting temples. When doom approaches, the mind acts perversely,” Harish Rao said.