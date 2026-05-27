Harish Rao alleges Rs 1,000 cr land scam in Shamshabad village

Hyderabad: BRS legislature party deputy leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that nearly 170 acres of government land worth around Rs 1,000 crore had been illegally encroached upon at Peddashapur village in Shamshabad mandal.

Addressing a press conference at Bharat Rashtra Samithi headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao claimed that the land falling between Survey Nos. 173 and 183 were officially identified as government land in affidavits submitted to the High Court, but were later shown as belonging to private individuals.

He questioned how a local tahsildar could assign the same land to private persons when the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had already informed the High Court through an affidavit that it was government property.

Harish Rao demands SIT

Demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged land scam, Harish Rao said the government should identify all those involved in the issue.

“The RDO had directed the tahsildar to protect the land from alienation and include it in the prohibited list under Section 22-A. The same was mentioned in an affidavit submitted to the High Court on January 30, 2026,” he said.

According to Harish Rao, the tahsildar had also confirmed on February 24 that the land belonged to the government. However, four days later, on February 28, the same official allegedly issued orders stating that the land belonged to private individuals and subsequently uploaded the details on the Dharani/Bhu Bharati online portal.

He alleged that contradictory affidavits were submitted by the RDO and tahsildar regarding the same parcel of land and questioned how the district collector approved both versions before they were submitted to the High Court.

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Authorities shielding close associate of CM: Harish

Harish Rao further alleged that the government transferred the tahsildar only after the issue came to light and accused the authorities of shielding those responsible because a close associate of the chief minister was allegedly involved.

“If there is no involvement of influential persons, the tahsildar should be dismissed from service immediately. The land should be restored to the prohibited list, and government property must be protected,” he demanded.

No changes made in Bhu Bharati portal on disputed Shamshabad land: Collector

The Ranga Reddy district administration on Tuesday clarified that no changes had been made in the Bhu Bharati portal regarding the disputed 94.28 acres of land in Peddashapur village of Shamshabad mandal, responding to allegations raised Harish Rao.

In a statement, the Ranga Reddy District Collector said no final decision had been taken in the matter as status quo orders issued by the High Court were still in force.

“The issue is currently under judicial consideration and further action will be taken based on legal advice after the High Court’s summer vacation,” the Collector stated.

According to the district administration, around 170 acres of land spread across new Survey Nos. 172 to 183 in Peddashapur village are recorded as patta lands.

The Collector explained that the Land Reforms Tribunal of Rajendranagar division, headed by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), had earlier declared portions of the land in several survey numbers as surplus ceiling land.

The tribunal had ordered takeover of 74.97 acres located in Survey Nos. 174, 175, 176, 177, 178, 182, 183 and 154. These lands were subsequently included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A.

The statement further said that Nawab Mohammed Yusufuddin Khan, the son of late Nawab Waziuddin Khan, along with four others, had filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging that authorities were illegally refusing to issue passbooks for 94.28 acres in Survey Nos. 172 to 177, 179, 180 and 182.

On January 21, 2025, the High Court directed authorities to take an appropriate decision on the petitioners’ representation in connection with implementation of a report submitted by the tahsildar on March 13, 2017.

Following the court directions, the tahsildar issued a memo on May 2, 2025, asking the petitioners to submit documentary proof supporting their ownership claims. The petitioners submitted documents on May 5, while notices were issued to all parties on May 27 seeking objections and supporting evidence.

The Collector stated that a contempt case related to the writ petition was later filed in the High Court on April 6, 2025.

Subsequently, on February 28, 2026, the Shamshabad tahsildar reportedly declared Nawab Mohammed Yusufuddin Khan and others as owners of the 94.28 acres.

However, after Omkar Carriers and Movers Private Limited and others filed another writ petition, the High Court issued status quo orders on April 16, 2026.

The district administration clarified that despite the tahsildar’s February 28 orders, no changes had been carried out in the Bhu Bharati portal concerning the disputed land.

The Collector added that the contempt case is scheduled for hearing on June 12.