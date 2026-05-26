Kavitha meets Telangana Governor, represents issues of land evictees

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) Founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, May 26, to represent the issues of land oustees under various government projects including the rehabilitation of the Velugumatla evictees in Khammam district.

She also represented the issue of farmers in Kadlapur village of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district, where the state government wants to construct an industrial park, affecting the villagers.

She informed the governor about the present alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) that would displace the farmers in large numbers.

Addressing the media after the meeting, she claimed credit for standing with the evictees in Velugumatla, which forced the state government to allot house plots to the victims in the same land where their huts were demolished.

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She also claimed credit for the state government stalling land acquisition for the RRR project.

She, however, said that these were just partial victories, and that she met the governor to seek even the Centre’s help to prevent such injustice to the people.

She also warned that if the state government failed to change its policies with regard to land acquisition for RRR, cancelled the notice for establishment of an industrial park in Kadlapur, and allotted plots to all the evictees of Velugumatla- she will wage a major agitation in the coming days.