Harish Rao carries out door-to-door distribution of national flags

He further urged everyone to hoist the national flag in every house on August 15 to mark 75 years of Independence

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 10th August 2022 7:57 am IST
Fertilisers and Diesel price hike affecting farming: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao [Twitter]

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed national flags from door to door in Mulugu village of Siddipet district as part of Independence Day Vajrotsavam celebrations, according to a press release.

District ZP Chairman Roja Ramani Sharma, MLC Yadava Reddy, District Collector Prashant Patil, Telangana Forest Development Chairman Onteru Pratapa Reddy, Village Sarpanch, local leaders and officials participated in this programme.

The Minister himself went from house to house and explained the significance and importance of the national flag, the release added.

MS Education Academy

Minister Harish Rao further urged everyone to Hoist the national flag in every house on August 15 to mark the 75 years of Independence.

Earlier, Minister Harish Rao wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Manusukh Mandaviya requesting him to supply 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine urgently to the state.

Rao wrote the letter to the Union Health Minister on August 8.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button