Harish Rao clarifies reports of leaving BRS, leadership change

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and Siddipet MLA, T. Harish Rao, has dismissed social media reports suggesting he would take over as the new working president of the BRS or quit the party to join others.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Harish Rao urged people and the media to refrain from spreading false information with malicious intent.

“For the sake of likes and views, I urge you not to damage the credibility and loyalty of a leader like me. The media should refrain from posting such thumbnails on their YouTube channels to sensationalize news,” Harish Rao stated.

He affirmed his unwavering loyalty to BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao, highlighting there was no question of him leaving the party. Harish Rao also refuted claims of him replacing KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party or joining the BJP or Congress, labeling these reports as entirely baseless.

Harish Rao warned that he would take legal action against those spreading such defamatory news in the future, indicating his intent to send legal notices to individuals responsible for the rumors.