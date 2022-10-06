Harish Rao congrats Mulugu additional collector on delivering baby at Govt hospital

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao has congratulated Mulugu district additional collector Ila Tripathi on delivering baby boy at district area hospital in Bhupalpally.

Upon learning the information, Health Minister Harish Rao has congratulated her on the social media platforms for choosing the government hospital for giving the birth to her baby and conveyed his best wishes.

“Congratulations to @Collector_JSK & Addl Collector Mulugu on delivering baby boy at district Area hospital. It is a matter of immense pride that health infrastructure in the state under able leadership of #CMKCR Garu, became first choice of people,” he tweeted.

It is a matter of immense pride that health infrastructure in the state under able leadership of #CMKCR Garu, became first choice of people.

Ila Tripathi delivered a baby boy at the Bhupalpally Government Area Hospital here on Monday night. She is also the wife of District Collector Bhavesh Mishra.

Gynaecologists Sridevi, Lavanya, Sandhyarani and Vidya performed the surgery. The superintendent said the baby weighed 3.4 kg with both the mother and child doing fine.

The IAS couple became role models for the people of the district through their act, showing that there was no need to go to private hospitals for deliveries.

A 2017 batch IAS officer from Lucknow, Ila Tripathi earlier worked as the Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial. An IT engineer before joining civil services, Tripathi is also the author of a few books and a mentor for civil service aspirants.