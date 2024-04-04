Harish Rao demands Rs 50L exgratia for kin of Sangareddy blast victims

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao demanded that the Telangana government grant Rs 50 lakh exgratia to the kin of individuals who lost their lives in the explosion that took place in a chemical manufacturing unit in Sangareddy on Wednesday evening, April 3.

“Rs 25 lakhs compensation must be granted to the injured and one job per victim’s family must be delivered,” he further demanded the state government.

The ex-minister visited MNR Medical College Hospital on Thursday, April 4, where some of the wounded individuals were receiving care. Subsequently, he went to SB Organics Limited, where he engaged with the relatives of the deceased and injured individuals.

Also Read Telangana: Blast at chemical factory in Sangareddy kills at least 7

Addressing a press meet, he said that the state government and the factory’s management “failed terribly” in coming to the rescue of the deceased’s families and the injured.

“Reactors are exploding regularly in Sangareddy district and many are losing their lives. But the government is not paying attention. Such accidents are happening as officials are not conducting annual checks,” he said.

The former minister alleged that there was no clarity on the details of the number of deceased and the injured. “There is no clear idea about where all the injured have been admitted,” he said.

Rao also demanded action against the individuals responsible for the accident.

“There is no idea who is handling the well-being of the victims. It’s not enough if ministers formally make visits but they must rescue victims with a conscious mind. The government and the company should bear the hospital expenses. Ambulances should be provided for the transport of dead bodies to villages,” he remarked.

Rao expressed his disapproval of the district administration, police, and SB Organics management for their alleged negligence in providing aid.

He alleged that police lathi-charged the victim’s family members to disperse them instead of extending support

He spoke to Collector Valluru Kranthi and requested assistance for the victims’ families.

The BRS leader said that his party will present Rs 50000 each to the families of the deceased hailing from Telangana along with extending all the support to ensure the bodies shifted safely.

Death toll rises to six

The death toll rose to six on Thursday as the body of one more worker was found under the debris.

Five persons were killed and 16 injured when a chemical reactor exploded in SB Organics Limited, a bulk drugs manufacturing company, at Chandapur village in Hathnoora Mandal on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at the plant after the chemical reactor exploded. One of the structures at the industrial complex collapsed under the impact of the explosion.

The rescue workers on Thursday recovered a body from the debris. The deceased was identified as Vadde Ramesh (38), a resident of the same mandal.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the company’s director Ravi Sharma and other employees were inspecting the reactor after smoke was emanating from it. The reactor exploded resulting in the casualties. Ravi Sharma (38) of Hyderabad was among those killed.

Dayanand (48) of Tamil Nadu, Subrahmanyam (36) of Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Paul (54) of Madhya Pradesh died on the spot. One of the injured Chakali Vishnu (35) of Chandapur village succumbed while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

According to Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi, 16 employees were injured in the accident and they are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals in Sangareddy.

(With excerpts from IANS)