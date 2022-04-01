Harish Rao lambasts Bandi on his padayatra

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday lambasted State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for planning to undertake a padayatra against the TRS government and demanded that the BJP leader first spell out on what purpose he is going to embark on padayatra.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in a few developmental works in Narmetta village of Nangunuru mandal on Thursday, Harish Rao said Bandi Sanjay doesn’t have any right to undertake Padayatra as his party government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spoiling the lives of people with lopsided policies. “Mention a few good things done by the Modi government for the development of Telangana. Despite pleading repeatedly by the TRS government, Narendra Modi was evincing no interest in raising reservations for Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes, not purchasing the paddy produced by Telangana farmers and was not giving job notifications to the unemployed youth. On the other hand, the BJP government was imposing an additional burden on the common man with daily hike in fuel and cooking gas prices. Farmers are now not in a position to purchase fertilizers due to high prices,” Harish Rao said.

Stating that the Narendra Modi government’s contribution to Telangana was nothing, Harish Rao demanded that Bandi Sanjay spell out what the Centre has done to the Telangana State during eight years tenure. He also criticised Union Minister Kishan Reddy for maintaining silence over the reduction of working days by the Centre under the EGS works under the Telangana quota and demanded that Kishan Reddy take the initiative of increasing the quota of working days worth Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore.