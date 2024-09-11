Harish Rao lauds KCR for medical college expansion in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao has credited former chief minister chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for the remarkable expansion of medical education in Telangana, which he said, has now achieved the status of being the only state in India with a government medical college in every district.

This milestone was reached with the recent approval of four new medical colleges by the National Medical Council (NMC), bringing the total number to 34.

Rao emphasized that this achievement reflects the BRS’s unwavering commitment to enhancing medical education and healthcare services in the state.

He noted that prior to the formation of Telangana in 2014, there were only five government medical colleges. “Under KCR’s leadership, the state has established 29 new medical colleges in just nine years, significantly increasing the number of MBBS seats from 850 to 4,090,” he added.

The former Health minister highlighted that Telangana now produces over 10,000 doctors annually, making it a leader in medical education with 22 MBBS seats per lakh population.

He claimed that students no longer need to travel abroad for medical education, as the state has become a hub for aspiring medical professionals.

Rao also pointed out the various initiatives undertaken by the BRS government, such as the introduction of KCR nutrition kits, aimed at improving healthcare delivery.

He assured that the newly established medical colleges would provide ample opportunities for local students to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors.

Harish Rao targets Congress govt

The Siddipet MLA further said that despite the previous KCR led state government sanctioning funds, allocating land, and getting approvals for establishing a total of eight medical colleges for the current year, due to the “negligence” of the Congress government, only four of these colleges received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) last month.

“The NMC withheld approval, stating that the government failed to meet the requirements for infrastructure and faculty appointments as per the regulations. Recognizing this oversight, the Congress government belatedly appealed to the central government, promising to fulfil all the necessary infrastructure and faculty requirements in accordance with NMC regulations. After reviewing the appeal, the central government directed the NMC to grant approvals for the four medical colleges. As a result, each college will offer 50 MBBS seats, totalling 200 seats available for this academic year,” he added.