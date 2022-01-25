Harish Rao launches 100 Bedded MCH, 20 Bedded SNCU Hospital at Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a 100 Bedded MCH ( Mother and Child Health Care) Hospital and 20 Bedded SNCU ( Special Newborn Care Units) at Wanaparthy.

“After the formation of Telangana, CM KCR has sanctioned 23 MCH hospitals at the cost of Rs 407 crores in the state. “The one we have inaugurated now at Wanaparthy is the 13th one. 10 more of these are going to be launched and will be operational in the next 5-6 months,” the minister added.

The minister said that Telangana is at Number 3 after Kerala and Tamilnadu in the Health sector while the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh is in the last position according to Niti Ayog’s data.

“In the coming days, our goal is to reach the top position with our Health department officials working hard under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

Harish Rao further said that the KCR kit scheme has been brought in by CM KCR led to a noticeable increase in child deliveries in Government Hospitals. “Once upon a time, the rate of deliveries in public hospitals used to be at 30 percent. Now it is at 52 percent. There are two reasons for this increase. One, the construction of MCH hospitals and SNCU hospitals and two, the KCR kit scheme with 12000 rupees being given to every child born,” the minister explained.

Speaking on the Special Newborn Care Unit Hospitals (SNCU), the minister said that there were only 18 of them when the new state was formed. “Now we have increased that number to 65 in the span of 7 years. Back when the state was formed, the child mortality rate was at 25 per 1000 children born every year. The numbers are down to 16 per 1000. The National average is at 22 per 1000. These developments happened because of Hon’ble CM KCR’s blessings and efforts,” he said.

Under the National Health Mission, 23 more SNCUs at the cost of Rs 14.36 crores will be built across the state in the coming days, Harish Rao informed.

The state Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, TRS MP P Ramulu, MLA G Balaraju were also present at the event.