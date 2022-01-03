Harish Rao launches COVID-19 vaccine for children in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao on Monday launched COVID-19 vaccines for children between aged between 15 to 18 years at the upper primary healthcare centre (UPHC) in Banjara Hills.

After the inauguration, Harish Rao addressed a gathering and said that he will be interacting with students regarding the vaccines. A few students attending the program were administered a dose of Covaxin vaccine as part of the launch. The health minister also promised funds for increasing the number of beds in COVID-19 wards.

Launch of Covid 19 Vaccination for 15 to 18 year olds at UPHC, Banjarahills. https://t.co/EzTqPeCSMP — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) January 3, 2022

He stated that the programme was launched as part of the Centre’s plan to vaccinate the aforementioned age group. “It is very important to get vaccinate since the cases are on the rise and the Omicron variant is fast spreading”.

Hairsh Rao mentioned that the United States is witnessing a daily increase in COVID-19 cases, and so is India. “The reason why we are administering Covaxin is that students will be able to take both doses in a span of 28 days, instead of taking the doses with a gap of four months if they go for other vaccines.”

Rao further stated,” The vaccination drives are being held at 1014 centres in Telangana, where children can be vaccinated under the supervision of doctors and health experts. Vaccine portals have been launched in 12 corporations including Hyderabad, please get yourselves registered and get vaccinated.”

Other than these 12 corporations, the vaccination drive has been initiated in Mandals and BMCs where children of the same age group are being vaccinated.

The registration portal is being pilot tested for the next four to five days. If there is not a lot of rush on the portal it will be relaxed. Harish Rao also emphasised on getting children vaccinated and stressed wearing of masks to ensure safety from the COVID-19 virus.

“We are also setting up maternity centres at Banjara Hills to ensure better health services. We have allowed private hospitals to administer doses in order to expedite the vaccination process. we crossed The 1 Lakh mark for those who have been administered the first dose. The aim is to complete the vaccination as fast as possible,” he added.

Rao stressed that vaccination is the most important means to protect oneself from COVID-19. The minister stated that the government has requested the Center to provide booster doses, adding that the frontline workers will be administered the booster shot in late January. Banjara Hills MLA Danam Nagendar and Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivas Rao were also present at the event.