Harish Rao reminds govt over delay in loan waiver for farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, January 27, reminded the state government of the delayed implementation of the loan waiver for farmers in Telangana.

In a jibe at Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the senior BRS leader said the loan waiver for farmers was promised on December 9 2023 and then extended twice, one to August 15 2024 and then to Dasara is still hanging in the balance.

“Even now the Congress government claims it would provide loan waiver of Rs 20 lakh for farmers in Telangana. The chief minister had promised farmers that they would get Rs 15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa scheme after the Congress came to power,” Harish Rao remarked.

He added that the Congress did away with the Rythu Bharosa scheme during the monsoon season in 2024. The former Telangana finance minister further criticised the Congress for delaying the loan waiver for Yasangi crop farmers as the deadline has been extended to March 31.

మాట తప్పడం – మడమ తిప్పడం..

ఇదేనా కాంగ్రెస్ మార్కు పాలన..

పథకాల అమలులో ఎన్ని సార్లు మాట మార్చుతారు. ఎన్ని సార్లు ప్రజలను మోసం చేస్తారు.



రుణ మాఫీ:

Dec 9, 2023 కు రుణమాఫీ,

ఆగస్ట్ 15, 2024 వరకు రుణమాఫీ,

దసరా వరకు రుణమాఫీ..

నేటికీ 20 లక్షల పైచిలుకు రైతులకు

అందని రుణమాఫీ..



రైతు… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) January 27, 2025

In a post on X, Rao said, “If KCR was in power, the farmers would be provided financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.”

The Siddipet MLA questioned the Telangana government over the non-implementation of 2 lakh jobs and monthly financial assistance for women and the unemployed.

Harish Rao has repeatedly raised the issues faced by farmers in Telangana alleging that the state government has “insulted the farmers” by forcing them to provide self-declarations to avail the benefits.

He alleged the state government is trying to cut the farmers’ benefits by reducing the number of beneficiaries through manipulative policies and called for unconditional financial assistance of Rs 12,000 annually to all 1.04 crore labourers with job guarantee cards.