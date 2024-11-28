Over 3L farmers in Telangana to receive loan waivers on Nov 30: Minister Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that over 300,000 farmers who have not received loan waivers for various reasons will have their debts cleared during the upcoming Rythu Sadassu event on November 30 in Palamuru.

This announcement was made during the oath-taking ceremony of the new Agricultural Market Committee governing body in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district.

Minister Rao highlighted that chief minister Revanth Reddy is committed to farmers’ welfare, having allocated Rs 47,000 crore in the state budget for agriculture.

Out of this, Rs 18,000 crore is earmarked for loan waivers and Rs 7,600 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He explained that issues such as the absence of white ration cards and discrepancies in Aadhaar and bank account details have prevented these farmers from benefiting from the loan waiver scheme.

The minister also mentioned that the agriculture department has been actively collecting and correcting the details of these farmers over the past three months to ensure they receive their due waivers on November 30.

Furthermore, he announced plans to introduce a ‘farmer insurance’ scheme starting next year.

In addition to loan waivers, the Telangana government is set to establish a major market hub between Hyderabad and Shadnagar at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, he added.

Rao noted that Telangana has emerged as a leader in paddy production, achieving a yield of 1.53 crore tonnes this season, with significant exports to countries like Malaysia and the Philippines.