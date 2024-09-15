Harish Rao slams Telangana CM over remarks on pvt teachers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao recently expressed his objections to comments made by chief minister A Revanth Reddy regarding private school teachers.

During a Teachers’ Day celebration organized by the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) in Siddipet, Harish Rao defended the contributions of private school educators, stating they play a significant role in society and education.

He criticized the chief minister for making remarks that he felt were disrespectful to private school teachers, emphasizing that they are not inferior to their government school counterparts, except in terms of salary.

Harish Rao noted that private schools have historically offered English medium education before government schools adopted it, highlighting the essential role of private education in the state.

He remarked that a person of the chief minister’s calibre should refrain from making comments that offend private school teachers.

