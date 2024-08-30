Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for cancelling SDF works worth Rs 10K cr

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, August 30 slammed the Congress government alleging it canceled 34,511 projects in Telangana under the Special Development Fund (SDF) worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Rao alleged that the Congress is conspiring against the opposition to hinder the development of the state. He attacked chief minister Revanth Reddy stating that the latter was priortising the “aspirations of the Congress” rather than the development of Telangana.

The Siddipet MLA took to X and said that the government revealed these details in response to a question asked by the BRS party in the last assembly session.

“Along with the suspension of many sanctioned works against with the wishes of the people of the state, it has given orders to temporarily stop many works which have already started till further orders. Bill payments have been stopped even for projects that are almost completed,” he added.

Since the projects under SDF remain incomplete, several works at various levels including Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Roads-buildings, Irrigation and other departments in almost every village of the state have come to a standstill, he stated.

The BRS MLA further blamed the Congress for stalling the infrastructure development in rural and urban areas which has resulted in loss of employment for people. He alleged that the government is degrading the state with its anti-development agenda.

Rao attacked the government stating that its is not willing to complete sanctioned projects.

“The KCR government canceled the SDF funds allotted to the constituencies in the last financial year when this government came to power. But from these funds, in the month of March, Congress sanctioned 10 crores each to the constituencies with MLAs. Congress party has shown its stupidity and partisanship by giving funds only to MLAs,” he added.

He further accused the government of not providing funds to constituencies where the Congress lost.

“The chief minister has not even held a review meeting at the state level regarding the canceled SDF works so far. District Collectors and officials also did not conduct any review regarding the canceled works. At least they failed to give progress report to the government,” Rao rued.

The former minister further said that governance is a continuous process where in the government changes however, the needs of the people remain the same. He urged the government to rise above selfish politics and focus on the development of Telangana.