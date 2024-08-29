Telangana: ACB nabs assistant registrar for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana, on Thursday, August 29, nabbed an assistant registrar, working at the office of deputy registrar of cooperative societies, Medchal, when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from a person for doing a favour.

The official Bommala Srinivas Raju, demanded money from a man to do favour in the cases filed by the Navabharath Cooperative Urban Bank Limited against the family members of the complainant and his friend.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer at his instance, and the contact portion, i.e., the dashboard of the car of the accused officer, yielded positive results in the chemical test.

The accused officer is arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.