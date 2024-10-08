Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for revoking plots allocated to journos

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao condemned the Congress government’s decision to revoke house plots allocated to 118 journalists in Karimnagar, labelling it as a politically motivated act.”

He expressed deep concern over how this action reflects a “disregard” for the welfare of journalists and their families, particularly during festive occasions like Bathukamma and Dasara.

Rao characterized the decision as a form of “political vendetta” that leaves many families in distress during a time meant for celebration.

జర్నలిస్టులకు కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం ఇచ్చే దసరా కానుక ఇదేనా?



బీఆర్ఎస్ ప్రభుత్వం కరీంనగర్ లో 118 జర్నలిస్టులకు కేటాయించిన ఇళ్ల స్థ‌లాల‌ను కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం వెన‌క్కి తీసుకోవడాన్ని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాం.



రాజకీయ కక్షలో భాగంగా బతుకమ్మ, దసరా పండుగల వేళ జర్నలిస్టుల కుటుంబాల్లో ఆవేదన… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 7, 2024

In his remarks, Rao criticized Congress for its “atrocious behavior,” arguing that such treatment is not only unjust but also detrimental to those who work tirelessly to address public issues.

He called on the government to reconsider its stance and restore the revoked plots, emphasizing that journalists deserve fair treatment and respect for their contributions to society.