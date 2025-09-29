Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over dues to Gurukul school suppliers

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, September 28 criticised the Telangana government over unpaid bills to suppliers of Gurukul schools.

The Sircilla MLA claimed that the bills have been pending for six months. Rao described the government’s inaction as “embarrassing” and a “cruel act,” highlighting the severe impact on the suppliers and the welfare of thousands of students in these residential educational institutions.

The former Telangana minister further asked, “If bills remain pending for months, how can food items be supplied to Gurukuls? How will quality meals be provided to the children?”

He further said, “While Gurukul students are landing in hospitals and losing lives due to adulterated food, the government shows no concern. This is deeply lamentable.”

The former minister claimed that about 5,000 suppliers have been forced to take loans to continue operations.

“These loans are piling up, dragging not just the contractors but their entire families into financial distress,” he said.

Despite repeated appeals to officials urging prompt payment, Rao lamented the lack of response from the current administration. “Even after meeting authorities and pressing for action, there’s no movement from this government.”

On behalf of the BRS, Rao demanded immediate intervention.

He urged the government to clear the pending bills accumulated over the last six months without delay and ensure that Gurukul children receive nutritious, quality meals.