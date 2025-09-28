BJP won 8 MP seats in Telangana through ‘vote chori’: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the BJP secured 8 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana through ‘vote chori’, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to return to power for a third term due to this manipulation.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, September 27, along with former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao and Youth Congress president Shivasankar Reddy, he alleged that “democratic values and the Constitution were violated” by the BJP under Narendra Modi’s leadership.

‘Rahul Gandhi’s claims substantiated with evidence’

He referred to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale vote fraud, stating that the claims were substantiated with evidence.

Supporting Rahul Gandhi’s stand, Goud announced that Congress would launch a signature campaign across Telangana, collecting endorsements from at least 100 people in every village, which would later be submitted to the Election Commission of India.

“By resorting to vote theft, the BJP has trampled on democracy and the Constitution. Neither Union Minister Bandi Sanjay nor any other BJP leader has responded to the serious charges of malpractice raised in Telangana so far. Modi is behaving undemocratically with the greed of staying in power permanently,” Goud remarked.

‘BJP deliberately stalling BC reservations’

He further accused the BJP government at the Centre of deliberately stalling the issue of BC reservations and failing to deliver justice to backward classes.

During the press meet, Congress leaders also presented a PowerPoint presentation highlighting alleged irregularities in the voters’ list in several parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.