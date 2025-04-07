Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over lack of revenue

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, April 6 criticised the Telangana government over the lack of revenue from the stamps and registration department.

Rao said the revenue of the stamps and registration department had grown 25.62 per cent every year during the BRS government, except during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said its revenue in 2024-25 had shrunk by 1.93 percent because of lopsided policies and the irrational approach of the Revanth Reddy government.

In a statement, the Siddipet MLA highlighted four main decisions of the Revanth Reddy government that led to the slowdown in the real estate market in Telangana, demolition of poor and middle class houses by HYDRAA, the Musi riverfront development project, deviations in Metro line plans and disbandment of pharma city project.

The former Telangana finance minister said the Congress government’s hasty decisions have led to a contraction in the Telangana economy and said there is a dire need for a clear vision to improve infrastructure and carry out the development of the state.