Harish Rao slams vehicle life tax hike in Telangana, calls for immediate rollback

He accused the state government of prioritising revenue generation "at the cost of ordinary people’s welfare" and demanded that the decision be rolled back immediately.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th August 2025 10:44 am IST
BRS MLA Harish Rao addresses a gathering
Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao has strongly criticised the Congress government in Telangana for increasing the life tax on vehicles, alleging that the move unfairly burdens the poor and middle-class families.

In a statement on Thursday, August 14, Harish Rao said that farmers and small traders often purchase two-wheelers for their professional and livelihood needs, and the latest tax hike would hurt them severely.

“Raising life tax on two-wheelers costing over Rs 1 lakh from 12 percent to 15 percent is unjust. For cars priced between Rs 10–20 lakh, the tax has been increased to 17–18 percent, which will push up costs by around Rs 20,000 for buyers,” he said.

MS Teachers

He accused the Telangana government of prioritising revenue generation “at the cost of ordinary people’s welfare” and demanded that the decision be rolled back immediately.

