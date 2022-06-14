Harish Rao urges Centre to allow booster dose at govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao has urged the union government to allow administration of booster or precautionary doses to all eligible individuals above 18 years at government hospitals.

Union Minister for Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya held a video conference on Nikshay Mitra campaign, Rastriya Netra Jyothi Abhiyan and Har Ghar Dastak Campaign-2 from New Delhi and Health Ministers from all States and union Territories were present on Monday.

Addressing the video conference, Minister Harish Rao said that right now, the Telangana has a stock of nearly 32 lakh Covid vaccines, which are fastly running dry and on the other hand, Covud infection cases related to BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants are increasing by the day. At this juncture, the union government should allow the administration of booster or precautionary doses to all eligible individuals above 18 years at government hospitals, he said.

Harish Rao also informed that the State government has administered Covid vaccines to 1.3 lakh individuals as part of the door to door Covid administration drive and under 12 to 18 years category, the first dose coverage of Covid vaccine in Telangana is 104.78 per cent while the coverage of second dose is 99.72 per cent.